Cold front brings rain on Friday

As you get your Friday underway, you will want an umbrella and coat as you leave home. A cold front is rolling through the Commonwealth and is putting down some rain showers. Some thunder may be around, but severe storms are not expected today. The front will carry the rain through southern KY by the end of the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as well, so that is why you'll need your coat. Freezing temperatures are expected overnight/early Saturday, therefore a Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 10 am. Saturday will be a clear and sunny day, but chilly. Sunday will warm into the mid 60s then we get back to the 70s next week.