Cold Front Brings Relief from Heat

The heat wave that we've experienced this week will be wrapping up soon, but not before we hit our hottest day of the year in Lexington. High temperatures have soared into the low to mid 90s today with heat index values well into the mid/upper 90s across the state sparking a Heat Advisory in western KY. The good news is that this heat wave will come to an end today, but the bad news is an inbound stormy cold front will be the cause for a cool-down.

As we move into the evening hours, a sharp cold front will drop a pretty good amount of rain over northern KY then slide south through the night. Torrential downpours can be expected within this line as well as the potential for damaging winds. The SPC has areas along and north of I-64 under a slight risk for severe storms with southern KY included in a marginal risk. The front will inch through the state starting late evening and moving south lasting through until early Friday morning (3:00 AM or so).

Friday looks mostly dry aside from a shower or two in the morning, but more rain chances come back for Saturday and Sunday. Once the cold front has passed, dry air will begin to replace this very moist/humid air mass sending our dew point temperatures down to the low 60s by the end of Friday. More of this comfortable air will linger through most of the weekend. High temperatures will feel much better too...in the upper 70s/low 80s which will last into next week.