Cold front brings southern thunderstorms

After a nice Monday, we have the return of a chance for showers and thunderstorms rolling into this afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will shift our direction and will kick up a fuss for some, but certainly not everyone. Many in northern and central KY will remain dry. Southern KY will see most of the action likely after 3 pm. A Slight Risk for severe storms sits over southeastern KY as the main threat with storms will be isolated strong gusts. Certainly not everyone will pick up rain today, but those that do could see times of heavy rain. Lexington will likely miss out on this round altogether.

Once the front passes, our heat and humidity will dip again. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s today but will dip to the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. Humidity will also be lower so it will feel more comfortable as sun shines brightly the rest of the work week. Our next rain chance after today is late weekend.