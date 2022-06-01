Cold front brings storms

The past couple of days have been nothing but hot and sunny with scattered clouds around, but today into tonight brings some changes. We have a cold front bearing down on the Ohio River now and through the evening and overnight period we can expect to deal with a few showers mostly in western KY, but the line will continue pressing east. Thursday does look to be the more active of days as the cold front will pass through. Look for showers and a few thunderstorms to be around now through Thursday evening. A marginal risk for strong storms will be available for the southeastern part of our viewing area and state. Midday through evening is when the bulk of the weather will happen with a few strong wind gusts possible. All other storm threats remain very low.

Once the front passes, our high temperatures will go from the upper 80s to the mid 70s Thursday and Friday then slowly work back up to the low 80s for the upcoming weekend. Friday through Sunday look great and dry again with full sunshine. Eventually we will see a return of June-like warmth for mid week. Today also is the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane season so we may see some action in the tropics sooner than later.