Cold front brings few storms

Our weekend has been a sweltering and steamy one so far, but the good news is that help is on the way and a cold front is coming through soon. Expect clouds, warm temperatures and a few spotty thunderstorms possible overnight. Much of the activity will dwindle not far beyond morning on Sunday. Because of the nature of the storms, it is likely that most will hold some heavy rain and strong winds, but the rain will be quite spotty so I don't expect much of the state to see rain. Once we head into the afternoon, the rain will quickly exit and skies will clear into the evening. Afternoon high temperatures should still reach the mid 80s but the 90s are going away for about a day. Monday will be much more fall-like with highs barely reaching 80 degrees with full sunshine and lowering humidity. The heat then returns on Tuesday as highs move toward 90 again and stay there for a few days before more rain/storm action lowers us to the 80s later in the week.