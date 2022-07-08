Cold front drops weekend temperatures

Finally, we have received more needed rain here in the Lexington area today and much of the state picked up rain as well. It was a soaking rain for many as a good line ahead of a cold front rolled through and we still have the chance to see more tonight and for part of the weekend. The cold front is still to our west, but will drift on through the Commonwealth bringing with it more rain showers and a few thunderstorms. We still have a chance to see a strong storm or two, but the cloud cover from today will likely prevent it from happening. I think we are more likely to see rain than storms through the night and into Saturday morning.

Once the front is thru, it will send us into a cooler air mass for just two days. Saturday's highs will rest in the upper 70s to low 80s while humidity still stays a bit muggy, then the mid 80s for Sunday with lower humidity plus sunshine. The end of the weekend will be wonderful and that will send us into a nice start to next work week, but don't look now, the 90s are coming back for Monday and Tuesday. Overall, much of next week looks generally dry again with only small rain/storm chances.