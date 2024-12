Happy Tuesday! The sun has returned but the chill has remained. We have clear skies overnight but tomorrow will be a bit cloudier to start the day. We warm up a little to the low 40s on Wednesday afternoon, but a cold front sides in at night, bringing with it light snow chances into our late night hours. More unseasonably cool air returns and highs on Thursday may not get out of the 20s!

Have a great evening and bundle up!