Cold rain for your Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a gloomy January day with light rain showers possible on and off throughout the day. We didn't get quite cold enough to see snow, most areas only really seeing chilly rain throughout the morning, but some Northern counties could see a few flakes. We will climb to the upper 30s/low 40s today with overcast skies. As we head into our overnight hours into Monday, some of that light rain could turn to light snow/wintry mix as temperatures dip back down to the low 30s. We will stay in the 30s and 40s over the next few days with more rain/wintry mix chances near the end of the week.

Have a great day!