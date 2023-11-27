Cold snap continues Tuesday

Happy Monday! It is only the week after Thanksgiving and Mother Nature is ready for Christmas and the holidays! A strong cold front cooled us down today to the upper 30s and low 40s and we get even cooler heading into Tuesday. We will wake up Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s! By the afternoon we will only see highs reaching the mid/upper 30s. A bit of breeze will also continue, making it feel even colder. More sunshine will return on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week as we continue to warm back up by mid-week.

Have a great evening!