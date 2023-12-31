Cold start to 2024

Watch Now
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 16:59:32-05

As we tick down the final hours of 2023, we have some colder air on the way. Temperatures around midnight and beyond will fall into the upper 20s. This means a very chilly start to 2024! Highs for New Year's Day should only get to the mid to upper 30s so bundle up for celebrations! You might even see a stray flurry flutter around. As we move through the rest of the week, we will see more decent weather plus a dry stretch. The temperature trend will hang our right around normal most days.

Have a safe and happy New Year!!

