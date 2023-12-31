Cold start to 2024

As we tick down the final hours of 2023, we have some colder air on the way. Temperatures around midnight and beyond will fall into the upper 20s. This means a very chilly start to 2024! Highs for New Year's Day should only get to the mid to upper 30s so bundle up for celebrations! You might even see a stray flurry flutter around. As we move through the rest of the week, we will see more decent weather plus a dry stretch. The temperature trend will hang our right around normal most days.

Have a safe and happy New Year!!