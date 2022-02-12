Cold Super Bowl Sunday

After a very spring-like start to the weekend, our Saturday has seen the return to winter with temperatures struggling to get into the mid 30s. That's a good 30 degree drop from yesterday afternoon. There may be a few snow flurries or showers falling right now, but most of these will wrap up quickly as we head into the night before the frigid air settles in on us. Temperatures will drop to the teens tonight and only warm to the low 30s for Sunday. At least we will see some nicer-looking weather tomorrow as the sunshine will be around for several hours before another very quick clipper brings in a few clouds and the chance for a few snow flurries too. Take the big coat for any Super Bowl Sunday plans. Snow accumulations will be non-existent this weekend unless you live in the mountains of southeastern KY. Everyone gets in on more sun action for Monday as temperatures begin to warm toward 40 degrees again, but the real warm-up happens on Tuesday when we reach the 50s. Wednesday continues the warming trend with the low 60s! This bit of spring-like weather, though, will bring a chance for strong thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday.