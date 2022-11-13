Cold week ahead

Happy Sunday! It was a very cold day throughout the bluegrass with highs only reaching the upper 30s/low 40s! We stayed mostly dry today with some areas getting some very light showers/flurries. But, the cold won't be leaving us any time soon. The beginning of the work week, highs will only reach the mid 40s with a chance rain/sleet/snow on Tuesday morning. We get even colder later this week with temps only in the upper 30s/low 40s. Our overnight temperatures could drop as low as the mid 20s! Stay warm out there!