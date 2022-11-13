Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cold week ahead

Overnight Lows
LEX
Overnight Lows
Highs Tomorrow
Cold Week Ahead
Posted at 6:26 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 18:26:23-05

Happy Sunday! It was a very cold day throughout the bluegrass with highs only reaching the upper 30s/low 40s! We stayed mostly dry today with some areas getting some very light showers/flurries. But, the cold won't be leaving us any time soon. The beginning of the work week, highs will only reach the mid 40s with a chance rain/sleet/snow on Tuesday morning. We get even colder later this week with temps only in the upper 30s/low 40s. Our overnight temperatures could drop as low as the mid 20s! Stay warm out there!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results