Cold Weekend Ahead

Happy Saturday! Get ready for the cold! Only reaching the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon with potential for snow! A mix of rain, snow and possibly sleet will move through Central Kentucky during the morning until the early afternoon. Our Central and Northern counties will probably see the majority of that light snow while our Eastern/Southern counties will probably just see a bit of light rain.

Tomorrow is looking just a chilly but a little bit drier. We will stay in the low 40s throughout the rest of the week so keep the winter clothes out, you're going to need them!

Have a great day and careful on the roads!