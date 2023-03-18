Cold weekend before the start of Spring

Happy Saturday! Our final weekend of winter is here, and boy, does it feel like it! We are dealing with the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon with mostly dry conditions and a bit of sunshine. 15-20 mph winds are pushing in from the west today, making it feel like we are in the 20s. Tomorrow morning will be chilly as well with temperatures in the teens! Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs only in the upper 30s. The start of the work week and Spring will be cool in the 40s but we are surging into the 70s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

