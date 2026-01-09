Colder air is inbound for the weekend

As we near another weekend, we have more weather changes coming our way as forecast. Rain and clouds will continue through tonight and into Saturday. Rain might be soaking at times through Saturday, especially in southeastern KY, but will wrap up mid afternoon. We won't see much if any sunshine this weekend as clouds hang tough. There is also a chance we could squeeze out a few scattered snow flurries or showers Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures tank. Accumulations are not expected with how warm the ground has been this week, but your car might see a light coating. Otherwise, it's just cold with highs in the mid 30s on Sunday. Early week will bring some sun and quiet weather before another round of rain/snow mid to late week.