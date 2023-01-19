Colder air on the way

This afternoon still holds a shot at some passing showers and maybe even a stray thunderstorm in northern KY as a secondary cold front passes. Most of the storm action will likely stay north of us into Ohio. Most will stay dry, but what everyone has been dealing with today is strong wind gusts up to 45 mph. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm. Winds will remain gusty overnight, but not up to advisory level and low temperatures will plummet to the low 30s making for a cold night and cold start to Friday.

Friday, then, will hold more clouds and a small chance for a sprinkle or snow flurry around. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s sending winter right back to us. The upcoming weekend will also be chilly as we remain in the low 40s. Sunday will likely bring in some scattered rain showers. Next week, we're watching a couple of different systems, one of which may introduce more interesting winter weather to our region midweek as the temperature trend will follow a more "normal" pattern for a while.