Coldest air comes tonight

Another storm system is brewing, but for a change, it's not for us Kentuckians! The Carolinas will take a punch this weekend as a winter system will send some rain changing to heavy snow tonight and tomorrow. What we are dealing with here at home is the cold air lingering after Wednesday's snow. We may still have snow left on the ground for a good chunk of the viewing area, but sunshine has helped and will continue to help with melting this weekend as temperatures begin to warm....some. Tonight will be the coldest with lows near 7 or 8 degrees, but thankfully, winds will be calming down. Please bring pets inside or make sure they have a warm space and unfrozen water! Tomorrow, we're expecting more sun and highs up to the freezing mark or low 30s, then we hit the 40 degree mark on Sunday.

As this warm-up comes in, another quick clipper will develop. This one will likely just graze our area as the snow showers will likely stay in Ohio and Indiana. Flurries may fall in our far northern counties and mix with sprinkles at times, but overall, this will not be a big deal. Our eyes glance toward next week with the potential for another fairly weak system moving in Tuesday. Temperatures will keep below normal...in the 30s next week.