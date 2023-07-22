Comfortable for one more day

Our weekend has been a good one so far with sun and clouds all around the state and maybe a very stray rain shower. There is no chance for severe thunderstorms this weekend which is a big change-up for us and we will enjoy it. Temperatures have been on the rise toward the mid 80s today and that is where we will sit tomorrow too. The huge heat dome that has been plaguing the western U.S. will eventually shift eastward and that means our thermometers will take off soon. Highs are expected to be around 85 Sunday then jump up to the upper 80s for Monday. By Tuesday we are into the low 90s and stay there for much of next week. The humidity will build as well so it will feel even hotter. Record highs next week will be in the low 100s so I don't think we'll reach those. Dry weather will persist for days other than a very stray shower chance. That will carry us toward next weekend, where we finally see a chance for rain/storms and cool down a little bit.