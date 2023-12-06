Coming out of the cold soon

After several gray, gloomy, chilly and wet days, we are slowly coming out of that pattern, if only for briefly. Tonight will be a chilly one with partial sky-clearing and low temperatures down in the upper 20s. For the last two days of this work week, we have much more sunshine coming up. This will help us warm us up into the 50s both days which is better than the 40s. Dry days are ahead at least until Saturday. The weekend will bring decently significant chances for rain again, maybe even a bit more thunder too. Sunday will be the more active of the two days for sure and rain could be heavy at times. The 5 day rain outlook has much of Kentucky between 1 and 2 inches of rain. This will continue to help with the drought, but also keep us fairly soggy. Another cool down will follow the rain into next week.