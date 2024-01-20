Coming out of the freezer soon

Our weekend has been off to a frigid start and we get even colder tonight with clear skies remaining. Radiational cooling will take full effect sending actual temperatures down to around -5 degrees with wind chills in the negative double digits like early this morning. The good news is that the sun has been shining all day and will continue for Sunday as well. The worst of the wind will fade tomorrow, as well. The Wind Chill Warning will expire Sunday at 10 am. The warming trend will arrive Monday as we move out of the teens and 20s and actually hit the 40s! Even warmer air comes later in the new work week...getting into the 50s. As we do warm, the chances for rain return. Nearly every day will hold rain shower chances starting Tuesday and going until next weekend. It could get soggy very soon, especially with the melting snow.