Continuing the cool pattern Friday

We have seen plenty of clouds today, but only a few showers mostly in northern KY. The remainder of your evening and the night should be mostly dry with some clouds, but temperatures will be dropping into the low/mid 40s. It's going to be a chilly start to Friday, but we should start with some sun at least. Clouds increase through the day with highs only reaching into the mid 60s. The unseasonably cool pattern will continue into your Memorial Day weekend, so it's not going to feel like the unofficial start to summer. Saturday is dry, but showers move in for Sunday and Monday. A few thunderstorm chances show up next week as we slowly warm into the low and mid 70s.