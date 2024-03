Happy Tuesday! It has been a windy and gloomy afternoon throughout the Bluegrass! Fayette county recorded a wind gust over 50 mph! Wednesday will be much calmer and sunnier with highs reaching the upper 50s. The rest of the work week will be mostly quiet with temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Your Easter weekend will be much warmer in the upper 60s/low 70s but storm chances will also be around both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening!