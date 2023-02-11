Cool and calm Saturday ahead

Happy Saturday! Woke up chilly this morning in the 20s and low 30s throughout the Bluegrass. We are only warming to the mid 40s this afternoon. Low pressure is pushing into the South today pushing in a lot of moisture. A few rain showers are possible near the Kentucky and Tennessee border. But behind the low and overnight, we may see a few snow flakes and a light wintry mix. But, while tomorrow morning will be chilly, we have more warmth moving in on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the work week, potentially reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday!

Have a great weekend!