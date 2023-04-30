Watch Now
Cool and Cloudy Sunday

Isolated showers this afternoon/evening
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 08:25:46-04

Happy Sunday! We woke up in the mid 50s today with a few isolated showers lingering. The majority of the morning will be dry but overcast. Highs will only reach the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon with on and off showers throughout the afternoon/evening. The start of the work week will also start off cooler with highs only in the 50s with more light showers possible. Drier weather moves in by mid-week but more storm and rain chances ramp up as another system approaches Kentucky close to Oaks and the Derby.

Have a great day!

