Cool and cloudy weekend

Happy Saturday and happy game day! We start off a little soggy with a few lingering showers throughout the morning. This rain is ahead of a cold front which will cool us to the 60s this afternoon. Around UK kick off at 7:30 pm, we will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It will be a bit windy out there as well!

Sunday will be even cooler, with highs in the 50s! An isolated shower will be possible but most of us will stay dry with overcast skies. We only warm up to the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon and we stay cool through the beginning of the work week. Rain chances return by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

