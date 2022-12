Happy Friday! Clouds continue to linger into our Saturday will low pressure sparking a few more scattered showers on Saturday. Mostly the South/Southwest counties will see that action. We will climb to the mid 50s by Saturday afternoon with a cool morning ahead for our Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s with highs only climbing to the mid 40s. We will be mostly dry on Sunday and heading into the beginning of the work week, with rain chances by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!