Happy Saturday! After a quiet day, rain is on the way for Sunday! A low pressure system is on the way, sending us more clouds and some rain Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow and Monday, but the rain chances continue on Memorial Day afternoon/evening. This low pressure system sticks around throughout the week, keeping rain chances around through Friday. We could pick up over 2 inches of rainfall by the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!