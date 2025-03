After some severe storms overnight, we have some calmer days ahead before another round of severe weather. We stay cool and dry tonight and into Tuesday. The sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. Another round of strong storms will be possible late on Wednesday night with a front stalling out over Kentucky. This will bring rounds of heavy rain through the end of the week/weekend. This could lead to some hazardous flooding over the next few days.

Have a great evening.