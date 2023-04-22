Cool April Weekend

Happy Saturday! Friday was a bit gloomy with rain throughout the afternoon and overnight. But, our rain totals were over an inch in some of our southern counties, something that we really needed after a decently dry start to the month. The weekend will be much drier but also much cooler. Today, highs will only reach the upper 50s/low 60s with mostly sunny skies but a stray shower or two will be possible this afternoon/evening. Sunday morning will be chilly with temps in the mid 30s along with a Frost Advisory in place until 9 am. Afternoon highs on Sunday will only reach the low 50s and we will stay below average all week long.

Have a great weekend!