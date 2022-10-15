Cool, but dry tonight at Kroger Field

Our weekend has been very October-like so far with beautiful sunshine and pleasant temperatures hovering the 70-degree mark. For tonight, if you're heading out to Kroger Field, you'll need the coat! Temperatures will be dropping from the upper 60s down through the low 50s by the end of the game. Overnight, we'll fall to the mid 40s in Lexington, but stay a bit warmer south.

Sunday won't bring much in the way of rainfall, but there is a decent chance for scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder most likely south of the parkways in southern KY. Lexington will likely miss out on this rain again. A stray shower may pass through then we'll all dry out into the new work week. We are really really needing rain, but probably won't see any after Sunday as we turn dry again.

A big blast of cool air from Canada will sink south and hit Kentucky Monday through Wednesday with Tuesday being the chilliest day...highs in the upper 40s! You will need to prepare to protect the plants in the overnight hours because a freeze is likely. We will warm back up into the 60s and 70 by next weekend.