Cool but sunny Sunday

Happy Sunday! The morning has started off chilly but we have a lot of sunshine in store for today. Highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon and by tonight/tomorrow morning temps will drop to low 30s. We have a Frost Advisory and Freeze warning in place overnight, so be sure to bring the plants inside. The first half of the week will be dry with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. We will warm up a bit by the end of the week but our rain chances also ramp up by Thursday through the weekend.

Have a great day!

