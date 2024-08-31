Watch Now
Cool down coming after Sunday rain

Just in time for September
wlex
We've seen another active weekend day with rain and thunderstorms scattered around the state, and that will eventually bring our temperatures down. We still have one more day with rain to get through. Sunday will keep cloudy with showers and storms developing again late morning into the afternoon. This will be the cold front that finally pushes through and eventually cools us down. Temperatures were hot Saturday and will still be warm (mid 80s) Sunday ahead of the front. By Labor Day, we will get the drier, cooler air ushered in here and it will feel great. The temperature trend will be falling through the work week as even the 70s are on the horizon! September will certainly be off to a more fall-ish start. Actualy fall doesn't begin until September 22.

