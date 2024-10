Happy Saturday! After a warm week, we have a little cool down for the weekend. Temperatures drop to right around average in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds stick around for the first half of the day, but most of us will start to see some sunshine by the afternoon. Overnight we cool to the 30s and climb to the low 60s for Sunday afternoon. This little cool down won't last long, by the start of the work week we return to the 70s!

Have a great weekend!