Cool, gray weekend ahead

Overnight has been uneventful, but cooler temperatures have arrived and so you will want the coat as you head out the door this morning. We have plenty of clouds ahead for today plus a small chance for an isolated rain shower or two mainly later this evening. Most of the day will remain dry and the same goes for Saturday, but there is a weak cold front that will pass tonight. This front should not have much moisture attached to it, but if the moisture lingers into Saturday morning then we could squeeze out just a snowflake or two. Most of the action will remain northeast of us though. Don't worry, we won't see accumulation! The rest of Saturday will be dry with clouds for some (east) and sun for others (west).

The remainder of the weekend will be just fine, but still chilly for Sunday as we see more sunshine. Highs will stick to the 40s all weekend including today. Next week starts cool, but we will make it to the 50s Tuesday with a few rain showers then jump all the way up to the low 70s by midweek! Thursday will also be warm, but brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms again.