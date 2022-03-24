Cool spell today through weekend

Yesterday became a bit active with several thunderstorms firing up and some even having some severe properties like very strong winds and even some reports of hail in eastern KY. Lexington and most of central KY missed the severe storms. Overnight, things did calm down and we dried out for the most part, but we are cooler and still windy. It is a chilly start to the day, but many are still in the 40s and will return to the mid 50s this afternoon. You'll want to keep the jacket around today as it will feel quite different from yesterday's highs in the low to mid 70s. We should see a decent amount of sun today but a stray shower on the back side of the low pressure can't be ruled out.

Cooler temperatures well settle in for much of the weekend too...high temperatures will only be in the 40s for the next 4 days or so carrying us into next week. A weak system shows the potential for scattered rain or even snow showers through Saturday then a stray rain shower Sunday. Another nice warm-up will carry us through much of next week as we get back to the 60s with more chances for rain and even thunderstorms. After all, this is spring!