Happy Saturday! It will be a beautiful and cool start to the weekend with highs reaching the mid/upper 60s. We have lots of sunshine in store for the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer but a bit cloudier. Highs reach the mid 70s with a few light showers possible. More heat builds for the first part of the week, rain and storms move in on election day along a cold front. An unsettled pattern sticks around for the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!