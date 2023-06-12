Cool start to work week

After a very active Sunday afternoon and evening, we quiet down some into the night. Expect a few showers to linger...and some could hold strong winds, otherwise we will start the drying pattern. For Monday, rain will move on out, but clouds will hang for a while. Eventually we will see some sun through the afternoon, but it will be a cool day with high temperatures only in the low 70s. That means the 60s all day. If you are heading to the Bluegrass Fair this week, we will have mostly dry days to do so. The temperature trend will be warming through mid and late week, with the mid 80s around. Rain chances will remain fairly small until Friday or so. Thunderstorms will be more on the isolated side until then, too.