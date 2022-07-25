Cooler and a bit soggy this week

After a hot past several days, we are transitioning to a more normal and unsettled weather pattern this new work week. High temperatures made it to the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday so today's highs in the mid 80s should feel a bit better, but not by a drastic amount. We are still quite humid out this morning and the muggy meter will remain high before a stronger cold front sweeps though midweek. The high temperature trend will rest near seasonable (mid 80s) all week with even a couple of days in the low 80s soon.

Now to the rain. A couple of low pressures are sliding in from the west and will bring us several chances for rain and thunderstorms through the week with soaking showers likely for many here in the Bluegrass. Daily rains won't be washouts, but a few days of amounts around half an inch or so will send our 7 day rainfall totals into the few inches category. Southern KY will likely be the recipients of the heaviest rain coming in between 3 and 4 inches now through Sunday! This should knock the drought out! Also, keep an eye out for a few strong thunderstorms this week as the front and energy hangs around. Tuesday brings a marginal risk for severe weather to most of Kentucky.