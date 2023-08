Happy Tuesday! A much calmer and even cooler day is ahead for your afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the morning with a few breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s and humidity will be down for the day as well. Wednesday, more rain and storm chances move back in, especially for late Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe so make sure you are staying weather aware.

Have a great day!