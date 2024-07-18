Cooler and drier end to the week

Happy Thursday! The cool down we have been waiting for has arrived! After a cold front moved through last night, the humidity is down and our temperatures are much lower. Showers will impact our southeastern counties throughout the morning but most of us will be dry by the afternoon with highs in the low 80s! Temperatures remain below normal through Friday before we climb back to the mid/upper 80s for the weekend. Most of us enjoy sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with rain/storm chances in our southeastern counties throughout the weekend.

Have a great day!

