Cooler and drier week ahead

Happy Tuesday! Thanks to a dominant ridge of high pressure, we are staying mostly dry for the rest of the work week. We are also much cooler and less humid for the next few days. We will only reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon with dew points in the upper 50s/low 60s, meaning a lot less humid conditions for Central Kentucky. But, the below average temperatures won't last too long. We climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend, with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.

