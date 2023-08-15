Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cooler and drier week ahead

Below average temperatures until mid-week
High Temps
Stormtracker
High Temps
Rain chances
Muggy meter
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 15:26:17-04

Happy Tuesday! Thanks to a dominant ridge of high pressure, we are staying mostly dry for the rest of the work week. We are also much cooler and less humid for the next few days. We will only reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon with dew points in the upper 50s/low 60s, meaning a lot less humid conditions for Central Kentucky. But, the below average temperatures won't last too long. We climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend, with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth