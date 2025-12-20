Cooler, but dry second half of weekend

Our weather has certainly warmed up drastically compared to Friday and more nice weather is coming for Sunday. Although temperatures will drop off a bit tomorrow, we will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool (mid 40s). For much of Christmas week, we have mainly quiet weather, but there are a few rain shower chances mid to late week. Christmas Day itself looks to hold a stray light rain shower or two. The temperature trend, though, remains well above average and freezing, therefore, everything that falls will be rain. Our white Christmas chances are zero. Enjoy the dry weekend!