Cooler, but more quiet for Sunday

Temperatures feeling more like February
Our weekend has been off to a very damp start with many rain showers around the area today, but Sunday will turn drier and colder. Temperatures will fall tonight following the cold front...down to around freezing. Sunday will bring in weak high pressure so we'll get the chance to dry out some, but clouds will remain and high temperatures should only reach the low 40s. Our eyes are on next work week when a wintry system will head our way. This low pressure will be carrying all the precipitation types with it, it's just a matter of where the low goes as to who gets what. There will also be a lot of moisture so the potential for more flooding is there. Temperatures will remain cold and below normal through mid February.

