Cooler days and nights ahead

The cold front that brought us all of the rain yesterday has now ushered in much cooler air giving us a bit of fall to enjoy. For the next two days we'll see low temperatures in the low 40s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s placing us below normal for a change. The early morning low temperatures won't be record-breaking, but could be the coolest we've seen in months. The temperature trend will continue to warm into the weekend and all of next week as we will welcome back a lot of sunshine. We are also moving back into another dry stretch where rain chances are next to zero for the next 8 days.