Cooler days in sight

Because of clouds, our temperatures in central KY have been quite a bit cooler than the last several as we've kept in the lower 80s! Now that the cold front has passed us, we get another day in the mid 80s tomorrow before we jump up to the upper 80s on Friday. The next two days will also generally stay dry except for a stray shower possibility on Saturday. In fact, there are very few chances for rain in the next 8 days. Most of next work week looks sunny and dry as the heat finally takes a break! For the weekend, we will keep the mid to upper 80s, but beyond into next work week, we get the low 80s and even the upper 70s! This little preview of fall looks to even linger through the long range forecast and into the start of September.