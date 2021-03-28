Cooler Days of Spring Coming

Our Sunday has calmed down a bit from last night's activity, but the winds have stayed up as temperatures have fallen. This evening we are in for a shock as temps will drop sharply into the low 30s! Widespread frost is likely. We also still have some lingering effects from the rain and storms. Southern KY took a good hit from the rain sending creek and stream levels up, also some issues with flooding. A handful of Flood Advisories and Flood Warnings remain in place through this evening.

As we look ahead to a new work week the weather will go from nice and sunny Monday and Tuesday to downright chilly for Thursday which, ironically, is April Fools Day. Some models have even hinted at the possibility of a few snowflakes mixing with rain Wednesday night. Once we get past the chilliest day, we're back into the 60s by the weekend. The majority of this work week will also be sunny and dry.

