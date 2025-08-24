Cooler days on the horizon

Other than some rain and a few thunderstorms in the southeastern portion of our viewing area, our Saturday was a pretty nice day with seasonable temperatures. Tomorrow will bring the changes that we've been talking about. A cold front will sweep through the Commonwealth providing a small chance for a few rain showers, but the majority of us will remain dry, and rain chances stay away through next week. The front will usher in much cooler air for us as well. Temperatures will go from the mid 80s Sunday to the mid 70s on Monday and last until late week. Overnight low temperatures may fall to the low 50s, even upper 40s in spots! This first bit of fall-like weather will also come with dry weather and sunshine.