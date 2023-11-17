Cooler mid November weekend

Overnight and into this Friday, we've seen a few showers around, but most of the rain has remained northeast of us so we have only seen light rain for the most part. The rain will continue pushing through this evening especially in eastern KY before wrapping up altogether overnight. For the weekend, we dry out, turn sunny and see temperatures much cooler than this week. Both Saturday and Sunday will sit in the mid 50s instead of the 60s and 70s. The entire weekend should remain dry, but we do have a couple more weather systems to come in next week which will increase the rain chances all the way up to Thanksgiving. Turkey day itself looks dry, but cool again. This time, the thermometers may not make it above the low 40s! The holiday also looks dry at this point.