Cooler Monday

We're cooling down behind a departing front Monday with a few morning showers giving way to a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 50s in the Bluegrass and low to mid 60s southeast. Tuesday will be more of the same, highs in the 50s, partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers around. A frosty Wednesday morning is in the works with clouds clearing and lows around freezing. Our next round of active weather will be showers and storms firing up Friday and lingering into Saturday.

