Happy Easter! After beautiful day in the low 80s, we are in for a warm and mostly calm evening. A shower/storm may try and pop up this evening but most of the rain will be Monday morning. Isolated showers and storms will continue and off throughout the afternoon, but we have clear skies ahead for the middle of the work week. Highs cool slightly to the low 70s, and we stay there through the week.

Have a great evening!